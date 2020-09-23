Brazil's Linx analyses Totvs' takeover offer
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian software firm Linx SA LINX3.SA said it continues to analyse its rival Totvs SA' TOTS3.SA takeover offer, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Totvs said in a filing that Linx's independent directors had dismissed its proposal.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)
