Brazil's Linx analyses Totvs' takeover offer

Brazilian software firm Linx SA said it continues to analyse its rival Totvs SA' takeover offer, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Totvs said in a filing that Linx's independent directors had dismissed its proposal.

