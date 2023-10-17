Brazil's Light taps regulation director to replace CEO -report

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility Light LIGT3.SA will replace CEO Octavio Pereira Lopes with its regulatory and institutional relations director, Alexandre Nogueira, news website Brazil Journal reported on Tuesday.

The change at the top of the company, which entered bankruptcy protection in May, is expected to take place either at the end of this year or when Light completes its financial reorganization, whichever comes first, according to the report.

Light's board of directors also chose Vinicius Roriz, who currently is director of people and management, as the firm's next chief operating officer, said the report.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Will Dunham)

