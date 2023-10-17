Brazil's Light taps regulation director to replace CEO

Recasts with confirmation from company; adds share reaction, context

SAO PAULO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian electric utility Light LIGT3.SA will replace CEO Octavio Pereira Lopes with its regulatory and institutional relations director, Alexandre Nogueira, the company said on Tuesday.

The change at the top of the company, which entered bankruptcy protection in May, will take place either at the end of this year or when Light completes its financial reorganization, whichever comes first, the firm said in a securities filing.

Shares in the firm fell 1.15% in the Brazilian stock exchange, while the benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP was down 0.6% in midafternoon trading.

Light provides services in 31 municipalities in the state of Rio de Janeiro and has around 4.5 million customers.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Will Dunham and Jonathan Oatis)

Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com

