Brazil's Light files for bankruptcy protection, debt reaches $2.2 bln

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Light SA LIGT3.SA said on Friday it has filed for bankruptcy protection on an emergency basis, a move that comprises debt of around 11 billion reais ($2.20 billion).

Light said in a securities filing the request before a court in Rio de Janeiro comes as the economic and financial conditions of the company and some of its subsidiaries continued to worsen despite efforts to meet financial obligations.

That required "the urgent adoption of other measures that can protect them until it is possible to implement the readjustment of its indebtedness and the readjustment of its capital structure," Light said.

The electric utility had earlier this year already requested a court to temporarily suspend payments of financial debts.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

