News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Light files for bankruptcy protection, debt reaches $2.2 bln

May 12, 2023 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Light SA LIGT3.SA said on Friday it has filed for bankruptcy protection on an emergency basis, a move that comprises debt of around 11 billion reais ($2.20 billion).

Light said in a securities filing the request before a court in Rio de Janeiro comes as the economic and financial conditions of the company and some of its subsidiaries continued to worsen despite efforts to meet financial obligations.

That required "the urgent adoption of other measures that can protect them until it is possible to implement the readjustment of its indebtedness and the readjustment of its capital structure," Light said.

The electric utility had earlier this year already requested a court to temporarily suspend payments of financial debts.

($1 = 5.0033 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCompanies
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.