Brazil's Light elects new board members, chief executive

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian electricity utility Light SA LIGT3.SA has elected Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto and David Zylbersztajn as chairman and vice chairman in a management overhaul, according to a securities filing on Friday.

The board has also decided to name Raimundo Nonato Alencar de Castro to replace Ana Marta Horta Veloso as chief executive of the company, the filing said.

Roberto Caixeta Barroso, currently a director of the company, will temporarily accumulate the position of investor relations officer, the filing also said.

Based in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Light's area of operation encompasses a region with about 11 million people, according to its website.

