Brazil's Light elects business magnate Tanure, three more members to board

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian electricity distributor Light SA LIGT3.SA on Tuesday elected four new members to its board of directors, including Nelson Tanure, a business magnate linked to an asset manager which recently became Light's largest shareholder.

The new board proposal came from the asset manager, WNT, which by the end of last month secured a 28% stake in Light, amid the distributor's bankruptcy proceedings.

The plan, which passed with 89.4% of votes, saw the number of seats on the board increase to nine from seven. Helio Costa, Pedro de Moraes Borba and Wendell Oliveira were also elected alongside Tanure.

Other top shareholders, Ronaldo Cezar Coelho and a Santander fund, also backed WNT's proposal.

The Rio de Janeiro-based firm filed for bankruptcy protection in May as it looked to restructure some 11 billion reais ($2.29 billion) in debt, but its reorganization plan drew criticism from a group of lenders.

In a statement, Light said its three top shareholders had pledged to work together to look for solutions that "guarantee the continuity of the provision of the company's services for the benefit of the entire group and its stakeholders."

($1 = 4.8123 reais)

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sandra Maler)

