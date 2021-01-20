Brazil's Light concludes $504 mln share offering
SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Light SA LIGT3.SA concluded a share offering that raised 2.7 billion reais ($503.94 million), according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
The follow-on allowed Cemig CMIG4.SA to divest its 22.6% stake in the power company and raise 1.37 billion reais. Light also raised 1.37 billion reais to reduce debt.
Light priced its shares at 20 reais each, with a discount of roughly 7% from its closing price on Tuesday.
($1 = 5.3578 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)
