Brazil's Light concludes $504 mln share offering

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Light SA LIGT3.SA concluded a share offering that raised 2.7 billion reais ($503.94 million), according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The follow-on allowed Cemig CMIG4.SA to divest its 22.6% stake in the power company and raise 1.37 billion reais. Light also raised 1.37 billion reais to reduce debt.

Light priced its shares at 20 reais each, with a discount of roughly 7% from its closing price on Tuesday.

($1 = 5.3578 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.