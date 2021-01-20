US Markets

Brazil's Light concludes $504 mln share offering

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazilian power company Light SA concluded a share offering that raised 2.7 billion reais ($503.94 million), according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Light SA LIGT3.SA concluded a share offering that raised 2.7 billion reais ($503.94 million), according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The follow-on allowed Cemig CMIG4.SA to divest its 22.6% stake in the power company and raise 1.37 billion reais. Light also raised 1.37 billion reais to reduce debt.

Light priced its shares at 20 reais each, with a discount of roughly 7% from its closing price on Tuesday.

($1 = 5.3578 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, editing by Louise Heavens)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular