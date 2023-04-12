Brazil's late March sugarcane crush below expectation

By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's centre-south region processed 4.38 million tonnes of sugarcane in the second half of March, an amount that came short of the industry expectation for the period that marks an early start to the country's sugar season.

According to a report by industry group Unica released on Monday, 63 mills were operating by the end of March in the region compared to 25 at this time last year. Unica was expecting a larger crush of around 5 million tonnes for the period.

Sugar prices SBc1 erased part of the session's losses right after the report, before going further down close to the settlement.

Brazil's CS is expected to have a near record crop in 2023/24 (April-March) after positive weather. But rains in March prevented mills to have a big start to the season.

The activity, however, was still better than in similar period last year when the opposite happened: A late start due to drought.

Sugarcane crush in the second half of March last year was only 1.18 million tonnes.

This year mills allocated more cane to sugar production than last year (33% versus 11%) as prices for the sweetener hover around the highest in 11 years.

The final crush number for the 2022/23 season was 548 million tonnes, 4.6% higher than in 2021/22 (see table). Most analysts expect a crop near 600 million tonnes in 2023/24.

Final numbers for 2022/23 crop (cane and sugar in million tonnes, ethanol in billion liters, total recoverable sugar-TRS in kg per tonne):

BRAZIL'S CENTER-SOUTH CROP CUMULATIVE DATA

2021/22

2022/23

% CHANGE

CANE CRUSH

524

548

4.61

SUGAR OUTPUT

32.07

33.72

5.16

ETHANOL OUTPUT*

27.62

28.91

4.66

TRS (kg/T)

142

140

-1.45

CANE TO SUGAR

44.95%

45.85%

Source: Cane Industry Group Unica

* Includes corn-based ethanol

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.