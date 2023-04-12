Commodities

Brazil's late March sugarcane crush below expectation

Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Teixeira

April 12, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's centre-south region processed 4.38 million tonnes of sugarcane in the second half of March, an amount that came short of the industry expectation for the period that marks an early start to the country's sugar season.

According to a report by industry group Unica released on Monday, 63 mills were operating by the end of March in the region compared to 25 at this time last year. Unica was expecting a larger crush of around 5 million tonnes for the period.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira)

