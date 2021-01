RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian medical lab group DASA, owner of Lamina diagnostics labs, said in a filing on Thursday it is seeking financial advisers for a possible share sale.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.