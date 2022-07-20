Brazil's Klabin to invest up to $287 mln in corrugated box plant

US Markets

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin SA KLBN11.SA approved on Wednesday the construction of a corrugated box plant in Sao Paulo state with an estimated investment of up to 1.57 billion reais ($286.95 million), it said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.4714 reais)

