Brazil's Klabin to invest up to $287 mln in corrugated box plant

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Klabin SA KLBN11.SA approved on Wednesday the construction of a corrugated box plant in Sao Paulo state with an estimated investment of up to 1.57 billion reais ($286.95 million), it said in a securities filing.

($1 = 5.4714 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.