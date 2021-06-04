US Markets

Brazil's Justice Ministry investigates JBS for toxic gas leak- statement

Contributors
Ricardo Bitto Reuters
Luciano Costa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

Brazil's Justice Ministry said it has opened an investigation against meatpacker JBS SA for a toxic gas leak in one of its units in the city of Pimenta Bueno, in Rondonia state.

BRASILIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Justice Ministry said it has opened an investigation against meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA for a toxic gas leak in one of its units in the city of Pimenta Bueno, in Rondonia state.

The ministry decided to investigate after a notification by Rondonia state prosecutors. The ammonia gas leaked from one of the refrigeration chambers and possibly contaminated meat stored in the chambers, the ministry said.

JBS will have to respond within 15 days, the ministry added. The company did not immediately answer to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ricardo Bitto in Brasilia and Luciano Costa in Sao Paulo)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular