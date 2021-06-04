Brazil's Justice Ministry investigates JBS for toxic gas leak- statement

BRASILIA, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's Justice Ministry said it has opened an investigation against meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA for a toxic gas leak in one of its units in the city of Pimenta Bueno, in Rondonia state.

The ministry decided to investigate after a notification by Rondonia state prosecutors. The ammonia gas leaked from one of the refrigeration chambers and possibly contaminated meat stored in the chambers, the ministry said.

JBS will have to respond within 15 days, the ministry added. The company did not immediately answer to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ricardo Bitto in Brasilia and Luciano Costa in Sao Paulo)

