Brazil's June fertilizer imports grow to 4.15 mln tonnes - government data

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian fertilizer imports in June totaled 4.15 million tonnes, up from 3.5 million tonnes in the same month of 2021, according to government trade data released on Friday.

The figure indicates that Brazil, which imports nearly all of the fertilizer it needs, should have enough supplies to start planting summer crops like soybeans and first corn starting in September.

After sanctions against Belarus and Russia, which are among the world's biggest fertilizer suppliers, some feared Brazilian farmers could face a shortage of nutrients to nourish key crops.

"With imports of 4.15 million tonnes in June and an expected reduction in fertilizer use on the next soy crop, farmers are guaranteed," Jeferson Souza, an analyst with Agrinvest Commodities, told Reuters.

According to data compiled by Souza, this is the highest volume of imports for the month of June of the past five years, and it also marks the second consecutive month this year that imports have risen above 4 million tonnes.

