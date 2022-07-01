Commodities

Brazil's June fertilizer imports grow to 4.15 mln tonnes - government data

Roberto Samora Reuters
Brazilian fertilizer imports in June totaled 4.15 million tonnes, up from 3.5 million tonnes in the same month of 2021, according to government trade data on Friday.

The figure indicates that Brazil, a net fertilizer importer, should have enough supplies to start planting summer crops like soybeans and first corn starting in September.

