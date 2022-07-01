Brazil's June fertilizer imports grow to 4.15 mln tonnes - government data

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian fertilizer imports in June totaled 4.15 million tonnes, up from 3.5 million tonnes in the same month of 2021, according to government trade data on Friday.

The figure indicates that Brazil, a net fertilizer importer, should have enough supplies to start planting summer crops like soybeans and first corn starting in September.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

