US Markets

Brazil's July federal tax revenue falls to 115.99 bln reais, lowest since 2009 -tax agency

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Brazil

Brazil's federal tax revenue fell to 115.99 billion reais ($20.7 billion) in July, the federal tax service said on Thursday, down 17.7% in real terms on the same month last year and the lowest take for that month since 2009.

BRASILIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue fell to 115.99 billion reais ($20.7 billion) in July, the federal tax service said on Thursday, down 17.7% in real terms on the same month last year and the lowest take for that month since 2009.

It was slightly less than the 116.5 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and brought the total tax take in the first seven months of the year to 781.96 billion reais, down 15.2% and the lowest for a January-July period since 2009, the revenue service said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular