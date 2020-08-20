Brazil's July federal tax revenue falls to 115.99 bln reais, lowest since 2009 -tax agency

BRASILIA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue fell to 115.99 billion reais ($20.7 billion) in July, the federal tax service said on Thursday, down 17.7% in real terms on the same month last year and the lowest take for that month since 2009.

It was slightly less than the 116.5 billion reais forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and brought the total tax take in the first seven months of the year to 781.96 billion reais, down 15.2% and the lowest for a January-July period since 2009, the revenue service said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chris Reese)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.