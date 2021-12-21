US Markets

Brazil's JSL to buy back up to 4.8 mln shares

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian logistics company JSL SA announced on Tuesday a new share buyback program looking to repurchase up to 4.8 million shares, or about 7.4% of its free float, by June 2023.

Considering the closing price of 7.64 reais per share in JSL on Tuesday, the buyback program could total 36.73 million reais ($6.42 million). The company said in a securities filing the shares will be kept in treasury, canceled or used to fulfill its obligations under stock-based compensation plans.

($1 = 5.7219 reais)

