Brazil's JSL to buy back up to 4.8 mln shares

SAO PAULO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company JSL SA JSLG3.SA announced on Tuesday a new share buyback program looking to repurchase up to 4.8 million shares, or about 7.4% of its free float, by June 2023.

Considering the closing price of 7.64 reais per share in JSL on Tuesday, the buyback program could total 36.73 million reais ($6.42 million). The company said in a securities filing the shares will be kept in treasury, canceled or used to fulfill its obligations under stock-based compensation plans.

($1 = 5.7219 reais)

