US Markets

Brazil's JSL to acquire 100% stake in Pronto Express Logistica for $54 million - filing

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published

Brazilian logistics company JSL has agreed to acquire logistics and distributions firm Pronto Express Logistica Ltda for 288.6 million reais ($54 million), subject to adjustments until the closing of the transaction, it said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company JSL JSLG3.SA has agreed to acquire logistics and distributions firm Pronto Express Logistica Ltda for 288.6 million reais ($54 million), subject to adjustments until the closing of the transaction, it said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.

JSL said it will pay 66 million reais in cash for the 100% stake on the closing date of the transaction, and the remainder of the value on the third and sixth months following that date.

($1 = 5.35 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Louise Heavens)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular