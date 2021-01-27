Brazil's JSL to acquire 100% stake in Pronto Express Logistica for $54 million - filing

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company JSL JSLG3.SA has agreed to acquire logistics and distributions firm Pronto Express Logistica Ltda for 288.6 million reais ($54 million), subject to adjustments until the closing of the transaction, it said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.

JSL said it will pay 66 million reais in cash for the 100% stake on the closing date of the transaction, and the remainder of the value on the third and sixth months following that date.

($1 = 5.35 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Louise Heavens)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.