Brazil's JSL seeks to postpone IPO of vehicle rental unit Vamos -filing

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics operator JSL SA JSLG3.SA has filed a request with local market regulator CVM to postpone the initial public offering of its truck and equipment leasing subsidiary Vamos Locação de Veículos, Máquinas e Equipamentos S.A.

In a securities filing on Tuesday, JSL blamed "market conditions" for the postponement of up to 180 days. The Vamos IPO had aimed to raise up to 1.5 billion reais ($300 million) and had been planned for March 25.

