Brazil's JSL says planning a restricted share offering - filing

Brazilian logistics company JSL SA said in a Monday filing that it plans to conduct a restricted share offering to raise funds.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company JSL SA JSLG3.SA said in a Monday filing that it plans to conduct a restricted share offering to raise funds.

The company said the share offering would occur once it concludes a reorganization, in which it will be a subsidiary of Simpar SA. It said it was currently conducting preparatory work on the offering with financial institutions and legal firms.

