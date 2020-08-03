Brazil's JSL says planning a restricted share offering - filing

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics company JSL SA JSLG3.SA said in a Monday filing that it plans to conduct a restricted share offering to raise funds.

The company said the share offering would occur once it concludes a reorganization, in which it will be a subsidiary of Simpar SA. It said it was currently conducting preparatory work on the offering with financial institutions and legal firms.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter, editing by Louise Heavens)

