Brazil's JSL aquires 100% stake in Moreno for $57 million - filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - `Brazilian logistics company JSL JSLG3.SA said in a securities filing on Monday that it has agreed to acquire transportation company Moreno for 310 million reais ($57 million), subject to adjustments until the closing of the transaction.

JSL said it will pay 100 million reais in cash and the remainder of the value agreed between the parties in installments over five years.

($1 = 5.4384 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano, editing by Louise Heavens)

