Brazil's jobless up in quarter to January, but below forecasts

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's unemployment rate ticked up in the three months through January but came in below market expectations, statistics agency IBGE data showed on Thursday, with wages also rising amid continued signs of a resilient job market.

The fresh figures come as central bank policymakers in Latin America's largest economy closely track the local unemployment level and potential wage pressures on inflation during their ongoing monetary easing cycle.

"It was a favorable result both in the headline number and in qualitative terms, indicating the job market remains robust," Highpar economist Maykon Douglas said in a note to clients.

According to IBGE, the number of unemployed people in Brazil hit 8.3 million, slightly up from the previous three-month period, while the number of employed people ticked down to 100.6 million.

Average wages, nonetheless, rose 1.6% on a quarterly basis and 3.8% year-on-year to 3,078 reais ($616.38). That is a metric policymakers have been closely tracking, as higher wages can translate into higher service inflation.

Central bank director Diogo Guillen said earlier this week the monetary authority was "carefully looking" at that matter.

($1 = 4.9937 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.