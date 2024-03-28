News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's jobless rate ticks up but labor market remains strong

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

March 28, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate ticked up in the three months through February but the labor market in Latin America's largest economy remains resilient, with unemployment still close to its lowest levels since 2015, official data showed on Thursday.

Policymakers at Brazil's central bank have been closely monitoring the local job market on concerns its strength could translate into higher inflation and hinder an ongoing monetary easing cycle.

Brazil's unemployment rate reached 7.8% in the December-February period, statistics agency IBGE said, in line with market expectations in a Reuters poll but up from 7.6% in the previous rolling quarter.

The uptick resulted from more people actively looking for a job, IBGE said, with 8.53 million people currently unemployed. The latest jobless figure represents the highest since August of last year, but still the lowest for the period since 2015.

Brazil's job market has been proving resilient since last year, and the jobless rate tends to increase early in the year due to seasonal factors.

"The reading shows a still resilient job market, and rising income reflects that," Highpar economist Maykon Douglas said. "The central bank will continue to keep an eye on it as it has a direct effect on services inflation."

Average wages rose 1.1% in the quarter to 3,110 reais ($622.64), according to IBGE.

The latest data couples with figures that earlier this week showed Brazil's economy created more formal jobs than expected in February, after also overshooting expectations in January.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday he hopes the central bank will not be frightened by recent job data and keep lowering interest rates, which have already been cut by a total 300 basis points since August to 10.75%.

Brazil's unemployment rate continues to show "steady improvement," Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief Latin America economist Andres Abadia said, and "leading indicators point to a relatively good performance in the second quarter."

($1 = 4.9949 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.