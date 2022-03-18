Brazil's jobless rate stands at 11.2% in quarter through January

Adds details from IBGE's report

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - Unemployment in Brazil in the quarter ended in January registered the lowest rate for the period in six years, favored by the expansion of the labor market in the commerce sector, according to statistics agency IBGE on Friday.

Brazil's jobless rate BRPNAD=ECI stood at 11.2% in the three months through January while the median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an unemployment rate of 11.4%.

In the three-month period ending in December, Brazil's jobless rate was 11.1%, according to IBGE.

The number of officially unemployed Brazilians in the latest reading reached 12 million, marking a 6.6% fall from the preceding quarter.

The average compensation of Brazilian workers was down 9.7% from the same period in 2021, at 2,489 reais ($493.70).

Recent Labor Ministry figures have shown a slowdown in formal job growth, but the government believes informal jobs will strongly perform this year following the mass COVID vaccination and reopening of the economy.

($1 = 5.0415 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Camila Moreira; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

