Brazil's jobless rate rises to 11.6% in three months to February - IBGE

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

BRASILIA, March 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate rose to 11.6% in the three months through February, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, in line with the median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists.

This marked a 0.4 percentage point increase from the 11.2% rate recorded in the three months through November.

