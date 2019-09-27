Brazil's jobless rate remains unchanged at 11.8 pct in quarter through August

Brazil's jobless rate remained unchanged at 11.8 percent in the three months through August, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, above market expectations. The median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an unemployment rate of 11.7 percent.
