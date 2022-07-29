Brazil's jobless rate reaches lowest Q2 level since 2015

Adds context, research manager quote

SAO PAULO, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate BRPNAD=ECI fell to 9.3% in the three months through June, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, the lowest level for the period since 2015 as the country bets on a labor market recovery to drive economic growth this year.

The figure came in slightly below market expectations as the median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an unemployment rate of 9.4% in the quarter.

According to IBGE, the rate has dropped 1.8 percentage points from the previous three months and 4.9 percentage points from the same period a year ago.

It was boosted by a higher number of employed people, which reached 98.3 million in the quarter, up 3.1% over the previous three months and the highest yet for the series started in 2012.

"The unemployment rate drop in the second quarter follows a pattern already seen in previous years, but in 2022 that fall was even sharper due to a significant increase in the employed population," IBGE's research manager Adriana Beringuy said.

Brazil's government has been saying that an improvement in the job market is expected to drive economic growth this year as Latin America's largest economy recovers from the pandemic-related downturn.

