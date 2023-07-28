Brazil's jobless rate hits lowest since 2014 for a quarter through June

Recasts throughout, adds context and economist comment

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate fell in the quarter through June to its lowest level for the period in nine years, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, underscoring the labor market's resilience in the country despite its high interest rates.

Unemployment in Latin America's largest economy hit 8.0% in the three months through June, down from 8.3% in the previous rolling quarter and below market expectations, as economists polled by Reuters had a median forecast of 8.2%.

It was the fourth consecutive drop for a rolling quarter, according to IBGE, which said the move reflected seasonally lower vacancy rates. There are now 8.6 million unemployed people in Brazil, it added.

Despite the strength showed by the local job market so far in 2023, some economists still expect high interest rates to take their toll going ahead, as economic growth softens in the country.

Brazil's benchmark interest rate stands at a six-year high of 13.75% since August 2022 as part of the central bank's bid to lower inflation, although an easing cycle is widely expected to start early next month.

"All in all, the labor market remained strong in the second quarter, defying the drag from stiflingly high interest rates," Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief economist for Latin America, Andres Abadia, said.

"But we still expect conditions to deteriorate at the margin in Q3 and early Q4, due to the lagged effect of increased borrowing costs in key sectors."

Even so, the latest data were still welcomed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government, as the leftist leader campaigned last year pledging to reduce unemployment in the country.

"The result shows that nothing resists hard work and that Brazil is on the right track," Lula's chief of staff Rui Costa wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

