Brazil's jobless rate hits 7.6% in quarter through October

Adds details, background

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate fell for the seventh rolling quarter in a row in the three months through October, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Thursday, remaining at its lowest level since early 2015.

In Latin America's largest economy, the unemployment rate hit 7.6% in the August-October period, down from 7.7% in the quarter ended in September and also below the 7.7% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Brazil's labor market has been showing continued signs of resilience this year despite high interest rates in the country, with government data earlier this week also showing that more formal jobs were created in October than expected.

Central bank policymakers, even so, have celebrated the fact that strong net job creation has not been accompanied by a large increase in wages, reducing inflationary pressures and allowing them to keep cutting interest rates.

The number of employed people in Brazil, IBGE said, exceeded 100 million for the first time for the agency's data series started in 2012, while the number of unemployed people stood at 8.3 million - the lowest since the quarter ended in April 2015.

The August-October jobless rate, it added, was the lowest for any quarter since the one ended in February 2015, when unemployment hit 7.5%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.