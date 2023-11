SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate BRPNAD=ECI reached 7.6% in the three months through October, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, below the 7.7% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

