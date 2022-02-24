Brazil's jobless rate ends 2021 at 11.1% as incomes continue to fall

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's unemployment rate fell to 11.1% in the final three months of 2021, official data showed on Thursday, but average income fell to the lowest level in the series started in 2012.

The jobless rate was down from 12.6% in the three months to September, statistics agency IBGE said, and was slightly below the 11.2% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Brazil's unemployment rate ended 2020 at 14.2%.

IBGE said the average salary for Brazilian workers fell to 2,447 reais ($485) in the quarter through December, a 10.7% dip from the same period in 2020, underscoring that new jobs were largely created in low-paying sectors.

"It is a year of recovery for some indicators, but it is not the year of overcoming losses, especially because the pandemic is not over, and its impact, still ongoing, affects various economic activities and workers' income," said IBGE analyst Adriana Beringuy.

The average unemployment rate last year stood at 13.2%, IBGE said, down from 13.8% the year before, but failing to reach the pre-pandemic level of 12% in 2019.

The Economy Ministry has suggested that a recovering labor market and stronger private investment will boost growth this year. However, private forecasters have taken a dimmer view, based on double-digit inflation and much higher borrowing costs in Latin America's largest economy.

IBGE figures showed that the number of officially unemployed Brazilians in the three months to December stood at 12 million, a 1.4 million reduction from the previous quarter.

($1 = 5.0404 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Brad Haynes and Bernadette Baum)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.