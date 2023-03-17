Brazil's jobless rate edges up in quarter through January

Adds more details on data, quote

SAO PAULO, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate BRPNAD=ECI rose to 8.4% in the three months through January, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, slightly above market expectations.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an unemployment rate of 8.3%. In the previous three months, the rate was also at 8.3%.

"This stability still would be a repercussion of the reduction in the demand for work in the months of November and December 2022 over the beginning of 2023," said research manager, Adriana Beringuy.

The figure was the lowest for the three-month period since 2015, IBGE said, adding that the number of employed people was 98.6 million, or one million below the previous three months.

