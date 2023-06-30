Brazil's jobless rate drops to 8.3% in quarter through May

Adds details, context, economist quote, graphic

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate fell for the third rolling quarter in a row in the three months through May, underscoring the strength of the labor market in Latin America's largest economy despite high interest rates.

Unemployment in Brazil hit 8.3% in the quarter through May, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, in line with market expectations and dropping from 8.5% in the previous rolling quarter.

That is the lowest level for a quarter ending in May since 2015, with the number of unemployed people totaling 8.95 million, as IBGE said the amount of Brazilians actively looking for jobs decreased.

"Brazil's labor market remains solid, despite tighter financial conditions and softening external demand," Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief Latin America economist Andres Abadia said in a note to clients.

"Leading indicators suggest that it will remain close to its current level over the next three-to-six months, assuming interest rates are reduced at upcoming meetings, as we expect."

Brazil's benchmark interest rate currently stands at a six-year high of 13.75%, but the central bank has left the door open for a rate cut as soon as August contingent upon a more benign inflation scenario.

Jobless rate in Brazil https://tmsnrt.rs/446sQ6z

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Camila Moreira)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

