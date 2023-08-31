Brazil's jobless rate drops to 7.9% in quarter through July

Recasts throughout; adds details, context, economist comments

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's unemployment rate in the three months through July hit its lowest level for the period in nine years, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Thursday, falling under 8% as the number of employed people increased.

The figures underscore the continued strength of the labor market in Brazil, one of the reasons mentioned by Bank of America earlier this week for boosting its forecasts for the country's economic growth this year and next.

"The good news of the day comes from the job market," Inter's chief economist Rafaela Vitoria said, noting it remains "robust" despite tight financial conditions.

"Real wages remained stable at the margin, which is also good news for the central bank. It should continue to lower the key Selic rate at the 50-basis-point pace in its next meetings," Vitoria added.

There are now 8.5 million unemployed people in Brazil, according to IBGE, a 6.3% drop from the previous quarter. The number of employed people, meanwhile, rose 1.3% from the quarter ended in April to 99.33 million.

Still, some economists project slowing economic activity will take its toll on the job market in the near future, forecasting the jobless rate to gradually increase in coming months.

"Looking ahead, we expect the unemployment rate to edge higher over the next few months," said Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief Latin America economist, Andres Abadia.

"But falling interest rates will likely prevent a protracted deterioration in the near term and allow the labor market to gather strength during H1 2024," he added.

