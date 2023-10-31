Brazil's jobless rate drops to 7.7% in quarter through September

Adds details, background

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate fell for the sixth rolling quarter in a row in the three months through September, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, as President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva predicted more jobs would be created by the end of the year.

In Latin America's largest economy, the unemployment rate reached 7.7% in the period, in line with market expectations in a Reuters poll and down from the 7.8% seen in the quarter ended in August.

Brazil's labor market has been showing continued signs of resilience despite the country's high interest rates, with the unemployment rate currently standing at its lowest since the quarter ended in February 2015.

The latest downtick, according to IBGE, came on the back of an "expressive" increase in the number of employed people, which reached 99.8 million, the highest ever for the agency's data series started in 2012.

The number of people looking for employment also fell, IBGE said, estimating that Brazil currently has 8.3 million unemployed people - the lowest since the quarter ended in May 2015.

The fresh figures add to data that earlier this week showed that the South American nation created more formal jobs than expected in September, with the government forecasting more will come until the year ends.

"It's very likely that we'll end this year with a net 2 million formal jobs created," President Lula said in a live broadcast on social media on Tuesday. In the first nine months of the year, 1.6 million jobs were added.

