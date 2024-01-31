Brazil's jobless rate drops to 7.4% in quarter through December

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil ended 2023 with its lowest jobless rate BRPNAD=ECI in almost nine years, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Wednesday, after it fell for the ninth rolling quarter in a row in the three months through December.

Unemployment in Latin America's largest economy hit 7.4% in the period, IBGE said, down from 7.5% in the previous rolling quarter and below market expectations of 7.6% in a Reuters poll of economists.

That was the lowest for any quarter since January 2015, IBGE said in a statement, and the lowest for the October-December period since 2014.

Brazil's labor market showed continued signs of resilience in 2023 despite high interest rates in the country, but economists expect it to lose steam this year as tighter financial conditions bite.

"Less supportive external conditions in recent months and the weakness in key sectors, including manufacturing and more recently some services, will push the unemployment rate higher over the coming months," Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief economist for Latin America, Andres Abadia, said.

The number of employed people in Brazil, according to IBGE, hit 101 million in the quarter through December, a record for the agency's data series started in 2012.

The number of unemployed people, meanwhile, stood at 8.1 million, the lowest since the quarter ended in March 2015.

"The result brought no surprises as it showed a job market still tight and with strong income," Highpar economist Maykon Douglas said. "Even if it naturally starts to lose strength, employment remains better than the consensus."

