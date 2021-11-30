Brazil's jobless rate drops to 12.6 pct in quarter through September

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate fell to 12.6 percent in the three months through September, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, below market expectations. The median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an unemployment rate of 12.7 percent. (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500))

