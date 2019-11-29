US Markets

Brazil's jobless rate drops to 11.6 pct in quarter through October

Brazil's jobless rate fell to 11.6 percent in the three months through October, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, in line with market expectations. The median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an unemployment rate of 11.6 percent. (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500)) nAQN01MJOZ

