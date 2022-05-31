US Markets

Brazil's jobless rate drops to 10.5 pct in quarter through April

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Brazil's jobless rate fell to 10.5 percent in the three months through April, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, below market expectations. The median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an unemployment rate of 11.0 percent.

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate fell to 10.5 percent in the three months through April, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, below market expectations. The median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an unemployment rate of 11.0 percent. (By Sao Paulo Newsroom; tel: +5511 56447500))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular