Brazil's jobless rate back to single digits after 6 years

SAO PAULO, June 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate BRPNAD=ECI fell to 9.8% in the three months through May, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, below market expectations and reaching single-digit level for the first time since early 2016.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an unemployment rate of 10.2%.

Brazil ended the period with 10.6 million unemployed people, down 11.5% from the previous quarter and 30.2% below the same period of 2021, IBGE said.

Brazil's government has been saying that an improvement in the labor market is expected to drive economic growth this year as it recovers from the pandemic-related downturn.

IBGE researcher Adriana Beringuy said the data represented an "expressive growth" fueled by several economic activities.

The latest jobless figure came as President Jair Bolsonaro, who faces an uphill battle to get re-elected in October, said earlier in June he was "certain" that Brazil's unemployment rate would reach single-digit level in a month.

The current 9.8% unemployment rate is the lowest since the quarter through January 2016, when it hit 9.6%, according to IBGE.

