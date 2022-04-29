Brazil's jobless rate at 6-yr low for quarter through March

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's jobless rate stood at 11.1% in the three months through March, official figures showed on Friday, unchanged from the previous quarter and the lowest for the period in six years.

The unemployment rate came in better than a rate of 11.4% expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

According to the IBGE statistics agency, the country ended the first quarter with 11.9 million unemployed people, unchanged from the previous quarter, but 3.8 percentage points lower than in the same period of last year.

The Economy Ministry has said the labor market's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic would drive growth this year, trying to counter pessimism over economic activity caused by double-digit inflation and high interest rates.

IBGE researcher Adriana Beringuy said that the stable jobless rate in the quarterly comparison reflected the fact that there was no growth in the search for work in the period, in contrast to other years, when many Brazilians looked for new jobs after seasonal layoffs at the start of the year.

The average monthly pay of 2,548 reais ($520.51) for workers was up 1.5% over the previous quarter, but down 8.7% over a year earlier.

($1 = 4.8952 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.