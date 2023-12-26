Brazil's JHSF taps Martins as new CEO

News & Insights

SAO PAULO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian real estate group JHSF Participacoes JHSF3.SA said on Tuesday that its board of directors elected Augusto Martins as the firm's new chief executive and chief financial officer starting February 2024.

Martins will replace Thiago Alonso de Oliveira, who will take over as head of JHSF UK, the company's unit handling businesses in Great Britain, the United States and Uruguay, JHSF said in a securities filing.

Oliveira will remain a member of JHSF's board of directors, the company added. Martins had been serving as CEO of JHSF Capital, the firm's united focused on managing real estate funds.

