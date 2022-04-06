US Markets

Brazil's J&F to acquire Vale's center-west mines for $215 mln -report

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding J&F Investimentos has agreed to acquire Vale SA's VALE3.SA iron ore and manganese mines in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul for 1 billion reais ($215 million), newspaper Valor Economico reported late on Tuesday.

The figure to be paid by J&F, parent company of meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA and pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil, includes the ventures' debt, Valor said, citing market sources familiar with the matter.

J&F and Vale did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Vale announced last week it was in advanced talks to sell the companies that compose its Center-West system as it looks to focus on core businesses and growth opportunities.

($1 = 4.6518 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Mark Potter)

