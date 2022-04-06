Brazil's J&F in advanced talks to buy mines from Vale, source says

By Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriel Araujo

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding J&F Investimentos is in advanced talks to buy Vale SA's VALE3.SA iron ore and manganese mines in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The contract to acquire the mines is not yet signed, the source added, asking for anonymity to discuss private talks.

Vale announced last week it was negotiating the sale of the companies that compose its Center-West system as it looks to focus on core businesses and growth opportunities. It did not reveal, however, the potential buyer.

Asked for comment, Vale reiterated what it said in a Friday securities filing disclosing the talks. J&F did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Newspaper Valor Economico reported late on Tuesday that J&F, parent company of meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA and pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil, had agreed to acquire the assets for 1 billion reais ($215 million) including debt.

($1 = 4.6518 reais)

