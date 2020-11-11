Brazil's JBS turns $581.2 mln net profit in Q3, beating analyst forecasts

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil-based meat giant JBS SA JBSS3.SA posted third-quarter net profit of 3.133 billion reais ($581.2 million), 778% more than in the same year-ago quarter and above analysts' expectations, driven by strong demand in the United States, Brazil and China.

On average, analysts had forecast the company would earn 2.870 billion reais last quarter, according to a Refinitiv poll.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, came in at 7.996 billion reais, also above forecasts.

($1 = 5.3910 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Tom Hogue)

