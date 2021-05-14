Brazil's JBS to invest $351 mln to expand capacity in Paraná state

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SA said it will invest 1.85 billion reais ($351.39 million) in Paraná state through 2025, as it seeks to expand its capacity in Brazil's biggest poultry producing state.

The meatpacker said in a statement it will build a new processed foods factory there and will increase capacity of its Rolândia plant by 25%.

($1 = 5.2648 reais)

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.