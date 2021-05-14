US Markets

Brazil's JBS to invest $351 mln to expand capacity in Paraná state

Contributor
Nayara Figueiredo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazil's JBS SA said it will invest 1.85 billion reais ($351.39 million) in Paraná state through 2025, as it seeks to expand its capacity in Brazil's biggest poultry producing state.

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SA said it will invest 1.85 billion reais ($351.39 million) in Paraná state through 2025, as it seeks to expand its capacity in Brazil's biggest poultry producing state.

The meatpacker said in a statement it will build a new processed foods factory there and will increase capacity of its Rolândia plant by 25%.

($1 = 5.2648 reais)

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular