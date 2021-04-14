Brazil's JBS to invest $301 mln in southern Brazil plant upgrades

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SA, the world's largest meatpacker, will invest 1.7 billion reais ($301 million) through 2023 in expanding and upgrading seven plants in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, an executive said on Wednesday.

Wesley Filho, the head of the company's South America division, made the announcement in a videoconference alongside Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite and other state politicians and officials.

The upgrades at the plants are designed to meet both domestic and foreign demand.

($1 = 5.65 reais)

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

