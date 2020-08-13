Brazil's JBS, the world's top meat-packer, posts better-than-expected Q2 results

Adds details from earnings statement

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SAon Thursday posted second-quarter net profits nearly twice as high as the average of analysts' estimates after a strong performance of its beef and pork divisions at home and in the United States.

Results from the world's largest meat-packer showed a net profit of 3.38 billion reais ($629 million). Analysts in a Refinitiv poll had estimated net profit of 1.8 billion reais for the quarter, which was marked by disruptions at some of JBS' U.S. and Brazilian production facilities due to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

The company, which operates plants in multiple continents and sells meat in 190 countries, increased its consolidated net revenue by 33% to 67.58 billion reais. It said all business units had increased sales in Brazilian reais over the previous quarter.

In a statement, JBS highlighted strong Brazilian beef exports to China, which increased 53% in dollar terms in the second quarter compared with the same period a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of operating income, rose by 106% from the year-ago period, to 10.5 billion reais, the company said.

($1 = 5.3680 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)

