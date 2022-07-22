Brazil's JBS taps founding family member as global operations president

SAO PAULO, July 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SA said on Friday that Wesley Batista Filho, a member of the meatpacking company's founding family, will take over as its global president of operations effective on Nov. 1.

Batista Filho, who is the son of Wesley Batista, one of the heirs of company founder Jose Batista Sobrinho, will continue to report to Gilberto Tomazoni, the company's global chief executive officer. Tomazoni was named to the post in 2018 to replace Batista Sobrinho after Wesley Batista and the founder's other son, Joesley, were arrested in a bribery investigation.

In a statement, the company also said the current president of North American operations, Andre Nogueira, had decided to leave the position on the same date.

Nogueira will remain at JBS in an advisory position until the end of the year, when he will join the advisory board of JBS USA, besides keeping his role on Pilgrim's board of directors.

JBS shares were down 0.9% in early trading, while the broader Bovespa stock index .BVSP was up 0.3%.

(Reporting by Leticia Fucuchima; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Paul Simao)

