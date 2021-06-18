Brazil’s JBS takes meaty punt on “Global Britain”

Markets

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brexit could be driving M&A after all. Kerry Group https://otp.tools.investis.com/clients/uk/kerry_group1/rns/regulatory-story.aspx?cid=769&newsid=1484400 said on Friday it would sell its consumer foods' meats and prepared meals business in the UK and Ireland to Pilgrim's Pride, 80% owned by Brazilian meat giant JBS, for 819 million euros in cash. That allows the Irish group focus on higher margin flavourings and ingredients. Its shares rose 4%.

Ingesting the business, the rump of which is in the UK, could be a political punt. The 8.5 times expected 2021 EBITDA valuation for the maker of Richmond and Denny sausages looks pricey compared to Pilgrims itself, which trades at 6 times, according to Refinitiv. But a trade deal that enabled JBS to flood Britain with cheap meat could increase EBITDA. Australia this week set a precedent with zero tariff and zero quota access for agricultural exporters. British farmers will be getting nervous. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

