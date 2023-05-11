News & Insights

Brazil's JBS swings to loss, citing grain costs and meat oversupply

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

May 11, 2023 — 05:56 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA , the world's largest meat company, on Thursday reported a net loss of 1.452 billion reais ($290.21 million) for the first quarter, saying high grain prices and an over-supplied meat market weighed on results.

Analysts had expected a 297 million real loss, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. JBS said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, fell by almost 79% to 2.162 billion reais in the quarter.

