Brazil's JBS swings to loss, citing grain costs and meat oversupply

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA , the world's largest meat company, on Thursday reported a net loss of 1.452 billion reais ($290.21 million) for the first quarter, saying high grain prices and an over-supplied meat market weighed on results.

Analysts had expected a 297 million real loss, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates. JBS said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, fell by almost 79% to 2.162 billion reais in the quarter.

($1 = 5.0033 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: JBS RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.